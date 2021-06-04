Covenant Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Covenant Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,995 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in ABB by 186.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in ABB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ABB during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in ABB during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. 4.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABB shares. HSBC upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ABB from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

NYSE:ABB traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.94. 15,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,850. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $34.92. The company has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.06.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ABB had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.04%.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

