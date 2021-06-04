CRDT (CRDT) Market Cap Tops $60,750.38

CRDT (CURRENCY:CRDT) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 4th. CRDT has a market cap of $60,750.38 and $1.05 million worth of CRDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CRDT has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CRDT coin can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00078578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00024328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.30 or 0.01015294 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,745.65 or 0.10133042 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00051774 BTC.

CRDT Profile

CRDT is a coin. CRDT’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,779,314 coins. CRDT’s official Twitter account is @CRDTpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . CRDT’s official website is crdt.io . The Reddit community for CRDT is https://reddit.com/r/CRDT

According to CryptoCompare, “CRDT™ is a system of finance that allows users to make transactions internationally, CRDTpay is coming soon with a complete banking solution. “

Buying and Selling CRDT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRDT directly using U.S. dollars.

