Cream Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Over the last week, Cream has traded up 13% against the US dollar. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Cream has a total market cap of $19,893.25 and $1.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,715.65 or 0.99855625 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00040824 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00011842 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $400.42 or 0.01089014 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.28 or 0.00517504 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.83 or 0.00385734 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007091 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00082630 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004004 BTC.

About Cream

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

