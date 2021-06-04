Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

GLPEY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.13. 26,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,253. Galp Energia, SGPS has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of -68.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

