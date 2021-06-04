Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Sold by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,049 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 4,987 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Cree were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 17.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 5.5% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,116 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,065 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 3.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Cree stock opened at $95.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 1.51. Cree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.08 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.13.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 60.56%. The company had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cree in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on Cree in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen upgraded Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Cree from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.46.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

