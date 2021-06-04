Crescent Acquisition (NASDAQ:CRSA) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Acquisition (NASDAQ:CRSA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Crescent Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSA opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. Crescent Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Crescent Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Crescent Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crescent Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Acquisition Company Profile

Crescent Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was formerly known as Crescent Funding Inc and changed its name to Crescent Acquisition Corp. in October 2018. Crescent Acquisition Corp.

