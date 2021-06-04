Crescent Acquisition (NASDAQ:CRSA) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Acquisition (NASDAQ:CRSA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Crescent Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ CRSA opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. Crescent Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09.
Crescent Acquisition Company Profile
Crescent Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was formerly known as Crescent Funding Inc and changed its name to Crescent Acquisition Corp. in October 2018. Crescent Acquisition Corp.
Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?
Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.