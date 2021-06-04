Cresco Labs’ (CRLBF) Buy Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by BTIG Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.74.

Shares of Cresco Labs stock opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. Cresco Labs has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.19.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

