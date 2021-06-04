Critical Analysis: The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) vs. Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT)

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) and Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The OLB Group and Paltalk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The OLB Group $9.77 million 3.81 -$1.78 million N/A N/A Paltalk $12.83 million 1.46 $1.37 million N/A N/A

Paltalk has higher revenue and earnings than The OLB Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.9% of The OLB Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Paltalk shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The OLB Group and Paltalk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The OLB Group -24.90% -26.48% -17.20% Paltalk 20.22% 24.31% 17.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for The OLB Group and Paltalk, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The OLB Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Paltalk 0 0 0 0 N/A

The OLB Group presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.08%. Given The OLB Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe The OLB Group is more favorable than Paltalk.

Summary

Paltalk beats The OLB Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

The OLB Group Company Profile

The OLB Group, Inc. operates as a FinTech and payment facilitator company in the United States. It offers OmniSoft, a cloud-based business management platform that provides turnkey solutions for merchants to enable them to build and manage their retail businesses; eVance, a payment processing solution; SecurePay, a payment gateway and virtual terminal with proprietary business management tools; and CrowdPay.us, a white label capital raising platform. The company also operates ShopFast, a cloud-based omni-channel softwares. In addition, it provides ecommerce development and consulting services. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Paltalk Company Profile

Paltalk, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a communications software provider that develops multimedia social applications and secure communication solutions worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number. It also provides technology development and related services; and professional services. The company was formerly known as PeerStream, Inc. and changed its name to Paltalk, Inc. in May 2020. Paltalk, Inc. is based in Jericho, New York.

