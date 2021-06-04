Critical Comparison: Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) & ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) and ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Torchlight Energy Resources alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Torchlight Energy Resources and ARC Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Torchlight Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A ARC Resources 0 0 10 0 3.00

ARC Resources has a consensus price target of $11.34, indicating a potential upside of 47.13%. Given ARC Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than Torchlight Energy Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.3% of Torchlight Energy Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Torchlight Energy Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Torchlight Energy Resources has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARC Resources has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Torchlight Energy Resources and ARC Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Torchlight Energy Resources $190,000.00 2,106.85 -$12.78 million N/A N/A ARC Resources $847.67 million 3.21 -$408.48 million N/A N/A

Torchlight Energy Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ARC Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Torchlight Energy Resources and ARC Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Torchlight Energy Resources -9,971.99% -36.26% -22.78% ARC Resources 14.32% 6.32% 3.46%

Summary

ARC Resources beats Torchlight Energy Resources on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Torchlight Energy Resources

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in three oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; the Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; and the Hunton wells in partnership with Kodiak Ventures in central Oklahoma. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Torchlight Energy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torchlight Energy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.