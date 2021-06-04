Critical Comparison: Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) & ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) and ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Torchlight Energy Resources and ARC Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Torchlight Energy Resources
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|ARC Resources
|0
|0
|10
|0
|3.00
Insider & Institutional Ownership
8.3% of Torchlight Energy Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Torchlight Energy Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Risk & Volatility
Torchlight Energy Resources has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARC Resources has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Torchlight Energy Resources and ARC Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Torchlight Energy Resources
|$190,000.00
|2,106.85
|-$12.78 million
|N/A
|N/A
|ARC Resources
|$847.67 million
|3.21
|-$408.48 million
|N/A
|N/A
Torchlight Energy Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ARC Resources.
Profitability
This table compares Torchlight Energy Resources and ARC Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Torchlight Energy Resources
|-9,971.99%
|-36.26%
|-22.78%
|ARC Resources
|14.32%
|6.32%
|3.46%
Summary
ARC Resources beats Torchlight Energy Resources on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Torchlight Energy Resources
Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in three oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; the Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; and the Hunton wells in partnership with Kodiak Ventures in central Oklahoma. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.
About ARC Resources
ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
