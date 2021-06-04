CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sells $1,114,300.00 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.86, for a total value of $1,114,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Gerhard Watzinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total value of $1,115,550.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.88, for a total value of $964,400.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.30, for a total value of $996,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $216.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.87 and a 1 year high of $251.28. The stock has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of -502.31 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.25. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,125,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after acquiring an additional 864,482 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,488,000 after acquiring an additional 569,769 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 971.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,429,000 after acquiring an additional 503,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

