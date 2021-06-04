CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $216.00 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $88.87 and a 1-year high of $251.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of -502.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.28.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total transaction of $1,115,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $802,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 320,433 shares of company stock worth $64,194,101. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.88.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.