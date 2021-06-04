Crowny (CRWNY) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $70,960.00

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Crowny has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and $70,960.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowny coin can currently be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Crowny has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00068921 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.05 or 0.00297734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.53 or 0.00235242 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.93 or 0.01203507 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,705.90 or 1.00190974 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Crowny Profile

Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

