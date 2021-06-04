CryptoSoul (SOUL) One Day Volume Tops $1,016.00

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 3rd. One CryptoSoul coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $247,793.09 and $1,016.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 76.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00050028 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.72 or 0.00272855 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00008831 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00039400 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00012609 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000169 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 305,654,484 coins and its circulating supply is 299,561,123 coins. The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

