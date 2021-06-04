CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.92. CSI Compressco shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 70,746 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSI Compressco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74. The company has a market cap of $88.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.87.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 1,010.68% and a negative net margin of 23.90%. The company had revenue of $65.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.92 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSI Compressco LP will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is -4.04%.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Gill purchased 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $106,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,930.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Wesley Price purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $38,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 484,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,485.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CSI Compressco during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in CSI Compressco by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in CSI Compressco during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CSI Compressco by 6.0% during the first quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 223,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCLP)

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services for dry gas wells, liquid-loaded gas wells, and backside auto injection systems.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.