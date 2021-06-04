Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Curis, Inc. is a therapeutic drug development company focusing on cancer, neurological and dermatological disease indications, with technologies that utilize regulatory pathways that control repair and regeneration. Curis’ product development involves the use of small molecules or proteins to modulate these pathways. The company has successfully used this technology and product development approach to produce several promising drug product candidates in the fields of cancer, neurological disorders, hair growth, kidney and other diseases, as well as cardiovascular disease. “

Get Curis alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Curis from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jonestrading lifted their target price on Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

Curis stock opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. Curis has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 2.97.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 62.24% and a negative net margin of 292.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Curis will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRIS. Bleichroeder LP increased its stake in Curis by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 311,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Curis in the 1st quarter worth about $899,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Curis during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Curis by 1,235.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 791,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after buying an additional 732,084 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Curis in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,096,000. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curis (CRIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.