Curve DAO Token Market Cap Reaches $836.86 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for about $2.38 or 0.00006444 BTC on exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $836.86 million and approximately $323.95 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded up 45% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00078170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00024379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $365.51 or 0.00990859 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,608.84 or 0.09783185 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00051651 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token (CRV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,514,696,675 coins and its circulating supply is 352,035,339 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

