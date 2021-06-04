Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 67.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,621 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned about 0.06% of Southwest Gas worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 34.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,508,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,342,000 after buying an additional 2,442,340 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,613,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,388,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,339,000 after purchasing an additional 335,884 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,568,000 after purchasing an additional 297,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 242.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,424,000 after purchasing an additional 168,159 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $201,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Shares of SWX traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $67.02. 3,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,776. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.20. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $77.34.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $885.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Southwest Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.49%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

