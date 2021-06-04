Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $3.92 Million Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Ingredion comprises 1.0% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned about 0.06% of Ingredion worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 217.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.49. 1,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.48. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.71 and a 12 month high of $98.05.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.