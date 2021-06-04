Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $878,000 Holdings in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 26,650 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in Desktop Metal by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 74,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $4,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,897,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,063,083.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DM. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

NYSE DM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.81. The company had a trading volume of 35,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,975,232. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.45. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

