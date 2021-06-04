Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,260,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,984 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 330.0% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 87.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,122,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,375 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $63,776,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,456,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,347,000 after purchasing an additional 440,407 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $25.80. 1,609,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,568,109. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.57. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $15.79 and a 52-week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

