Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 355 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,054,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,408,000 after buying an additional 225,845 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,147 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,222,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,069,000 after purchasing an additional 17,946 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,526,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,505,000 after purchasing an additional 163,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,672,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,796,000 after purchasing an additional 89,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,697. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $63.22 and a 52-week high of $82.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVO. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

