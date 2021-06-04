Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.32. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 61,050 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CYCC. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.03. The company has a market cap of $63.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

