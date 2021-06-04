DAD (DAD) Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 4th. DAD has a total market capitalization of $54.46 million and approximately $281,829.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAD coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAD has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00078823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00025261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $385.62 or 0.01024656 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,853.81 or 0.10240222 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00053534 BTC.

DAD is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 308,283,968 coins. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAD is dad.one

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

