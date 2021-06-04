Dale Chappell Sells 76,126 Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Stock

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) insider Dale Chappell sold 76,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $1,447,155.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dale Chappell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Dale Chappell sold 127,084 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $2,345,970.64.

Shares of NASDAQ HGEN traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.58. The stock had a trading volume of 885,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.07. Humanigen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $33.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of -2.40.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). On average, equities research analysts expect that Humanigen, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Humanigen in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Humanigen by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Humanigen by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Humanigen by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the period. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

