Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on DHR. Barclays raised their price target on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,137. The firm has a market cap of $172.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $164.51 and a 1 year high of $261.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.98.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

