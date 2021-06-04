Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Price Tops $0.65 on Top Exchanges

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001778 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a total market capitalization of $377,617.29 and approximately $785.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Datamine FLUX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00068227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.49 or 0.00296586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.68 or 0.00240226 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $418.74 or 0.01134289 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,861.13 or 0.99849709 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Datamine FLUX

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 576,848 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Buying and Selling Datamine FLUX

