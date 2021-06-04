David Anderson Sells 4,500 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) EVP David Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $55.20 on Friday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $70.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.45.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.52 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 28,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 95,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 715.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 56,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

AMRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

