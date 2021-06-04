Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Buys 270,939 Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 230.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 388,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,939 shares during the quarter. Amyris makes up 1.3% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Amyris were worth $7,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amyris by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,955,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510,892 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at $50,385,000. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amyris in the 4th quarter valued at $12,919,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Amyris in the 4th quarter valued at $4,477,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amyris by 1,983.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 603,722 shares during the last quarter. 36.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.99. 78,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,634,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.09. Amyris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.91.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.36 million. Amyris’s revenue was up 507.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMRS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital upped their target price on Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Amyris in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.23.

In related news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $69,988,310.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,899.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

