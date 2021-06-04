Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Buys New Position in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 171,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVO. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,804,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,929,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Mission Produce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,529,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,307,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.17. The stock had a trading volume of 765 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.74. Mission Produce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mission Produce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

In related news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $6,653,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,410.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Barnard acquired 11,200 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $197,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

