Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Purchases 275 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,801 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SIVB traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $587.31. 4,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,751. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $544.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.07. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $199.70 and a 52 week high of $598.64.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 28.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.60.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total value of $76,595.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,002,271.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,461.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 679 shares of company stock worth $392,323. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

