Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Purchases 297 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $447.67.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,014,130. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROP stock traded up $1.66 on Friday, reaching $448.76. 1,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,046. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $362.90 and a one year high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.65.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

