Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 0.8% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,610.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 32,798 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 15,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

PFE traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $39.26. 428,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,879,818. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.44.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

