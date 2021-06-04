Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 252 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lowered its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 167,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,088,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 64,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after purchasing an additional 23,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.66. 6,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,313. The company has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.07. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.41 and a 12-month high of $182.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of several research reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.29.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.