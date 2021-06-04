Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,212,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,208,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,150,179,000 after acquiring an additional 164,154 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,042,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $298,872,000 after acquiring an additional 267,631 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 855,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,212,000 after acquiring an additional 186,546 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $204,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $169,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,942.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.53.

NYSE:DECK opened at $328.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $184.21 and a twelve month high of $353.71.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

