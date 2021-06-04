Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,066,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,398,918,000 after buying an additional 292,485 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,464,031,000 after buying an additional 253,994 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,007,000 after buying an additional 1,289,219 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,811,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,102,000 after buying an additional 38,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,006,240,000. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Argus raised their price target on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.22.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $360.79. The company had a trading volume of 733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,165. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $148.12 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.