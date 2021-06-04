DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Price Reaches $687.32 on Major Exchanges

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. DeFiSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for about $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeFiSocial Gaming alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00068238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.88 or 0.00295575 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00240129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.92 or 0.01137625 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,173.53 or 0.99994155 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official message board is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . The official website for DeFiSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFiSocial Gaming

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiSocial Gaming should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiSocial Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiSocial Gaming and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.