DeGate Trading 6.8% Higher This Week (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. DeGate has a market cap of $29.09 million and approximately $69,435.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeGate has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00066370 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.15 or 0.00298395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.17 or 0.00238306 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003689 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $391.77 or 0.01071078 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,613.97 or 1.00099739 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate launched on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,995,774 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

