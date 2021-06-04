Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €160.00 by Barclays

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2021

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.79% from the stock’s current price.

DHER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €153.08 ($180.09).

DHER opened at €109.00 ($128.24) on Wednesday. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €82.08 ($96.56) and a fifty-two week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €117.63.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Analyst Recommendations for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.