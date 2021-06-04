Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €160.00 by Barclays

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.79% from the stock’s current price.

DHER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €153.08 ($180.09).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

DHER opened at €109.00 ($128.24) on Wednesday. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €82.08 ($96.56) and a fifty-two week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €117.63.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.