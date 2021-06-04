Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock Holdings Raised by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 67.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,675 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,931,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,837,000 after buying an additional 1,682,597 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,281,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,728,000 after buying an additional 1,083,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,178,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $46.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.91. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.46. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

