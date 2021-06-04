Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.75.

Shares of DAL opened at $46.13 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.91. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.46.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 64.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 13,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

