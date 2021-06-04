Denka (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Denka (OTCMKTS:DENKF) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of DENKF stock opened at $37.70 on Wednesday. Denka has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $42.20.

Get Denka alerts:

About Denka

Denka Company Limited manufactures and sells organic and inorganic materials in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers & Performance Plastics division offers synthetic rubber, styrene-based synthetic resins, styrene monomer, chloroprene rubber, polystyrene resin, ABS resin, CLEAREN, heat-resistant resin, transparent resin, POVAL, acetyl chemicals, and other products.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Denka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.