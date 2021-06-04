DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) is Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 545,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,614 shares during the quarter. DENTSPLY SIRONA comprises 6.6% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.25% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $34,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,073,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,089,466,000 after buying an additional 1,089,635 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,762,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $511,157,000 after purchasing an additional 183,590 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,206,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,056,000 after purchasing an additional 953,367 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,514,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $184,015,000 after purchasing an additional 223,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,041,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,260.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XRAY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.55. 7,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,083. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $69.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.01.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

