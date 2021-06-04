DePay (DEPAY) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.01 Million

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. DePay has a market capitalization of $3.50 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DePay has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. One DePay coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.05 or 0.00005517 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00068278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $111.44 or 0.00299795 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.94 or 0.00244642 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.27 or 0.01144006 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,161.20 or 0.99966393 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,708,951 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

