DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $547.35 Million

Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) will report $547.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $533.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $568.50 million. DexCom reported sales of $451.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year sales of $2.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DexCom.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.35.

DXCM traded up $6.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $382.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,671. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.23. DexCom has a 1 year low of $305.63 and a 1 year high of $456.23. The company has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.08 and a beta of 0.75.

In other DexCom news, COO Quentin S. Blackford sold 7,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $2,708,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.92, for a total transaction of $341,507.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,857 shares of company stock valued at $16,533,912 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 29.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 77.4% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,984 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 361.3% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,445 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,097,000 after purchasing an additional 28,545 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth $913,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 1,037.3% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 33,324 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,976,000 after purchasing an additional 30,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DexCom (DXCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.