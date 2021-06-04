Diageo’s (DGE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DGE. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,250 ($42.46) to GBX 3,540 ($46.25) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,475.67 ($45.41).

LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,399.81 ($44.42) on Thursday. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,451 ($45.09). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,242.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24. The firm has a market cap of £79.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.84.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, with a total value of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 270 shares of company stock valued at $852,288.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

