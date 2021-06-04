Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) Short Interest Up 26.9% in May

Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the April 29th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.0 days.

DMIFF opened at $0.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.97. Diamcor Mining has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.15.

Diamcor Mining (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter.

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

