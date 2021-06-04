Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) EVP Sells 8,312 Shares

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $257,090.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,610.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $30.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.09. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $32.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.18.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. Research analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,034,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,944,000 after buying an additional 235,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

DRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.29.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.