Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) EVP Sells 8,312 Shares

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $257,090.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,610.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $30.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.09. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $32.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.18.
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. Research analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.29.
About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.
Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.