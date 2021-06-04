Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.310-0.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $188 million-$192 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.94 million.Digital Turbine also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.31 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Digital Turbine from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Digital Turbine from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.44.

APPS opened at $67.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $95.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 141.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

