Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $15.55 Million Stock Holdings in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,816,007 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 78,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.87% of LSI Industries worth $15,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital cut their price target on LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on LSI Industries from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

LSI Industries stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $233.72 million, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.91. LSI Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $11.22.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $72.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

LSI Industries Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

