Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,523 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.58% of First Mid Bancshares worth $14,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. 38.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ FMBH opened at $43.74 on Friday. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $732.03 million, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.47. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $54.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.37%.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

